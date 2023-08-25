A man pleaded guilty Friday to shooting another man in the head, taking his truck and burying his body near the Cowlitz River.

Jeremiah Donnie Mathews, 35, pleaded guilty to seven charges, including first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree felony murder and first-degree robbery, in the 2021 crime.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 11. Both the first-degree murder and the first-degree robbery charge carry a statutory life sentence, and aggravated murder also has a life sentence without parole, according to court documents.

When Mathews’s former partner was arrested for outstanding warrants in October 2021, she told police Mathews murdered a man and buried the body on private property near the 1900 block of South River Road in Kelso, where the former couple use to squat, a police report states.

Investigators later found the body of a male, buried about 6 feet deep, wrapped in a tarp, in the location. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the rear base of the skull, and authorities struggled to identify him due to decomposition.

The woman told police they met the victim the day before the shooting. Mathews believed the victim was either a cop or a narc, and he wanted to take the victim’s truck and cash, the report states.

After the killing, Mathews and his former partner carjacked the victim’s vehicle, later using it to drive over a futon mattress covering the body.

Mathews then dumped the victim’s belongings, dug a hole, wrapped the body in a tarp, and used the victim’s pickup truck to drag the body into the makeshift grave, the report states.

When he couldn’t clean the crime scene, he burned the futon and his clothing. Mathews, now in his underwear and gloves, drove off in the victim’s truck.

On Sept. 16, 2021, Mathews traded the victim’s truck for a Ford Aspire, forging the signature in the process; he was later arrested in Vancouver on Oct. 14, 2021, according to police.

Following his arrest, Mathews told police the murder occurred on Sept. 15, 2021, and stated, “I seen an open shot and got him in the back of the head,” a report states. He said he killed the man “to show loyalty,” to his former partner and take the truck.