Man pleads guilty, sentenced in Cowlitz County Superior Court for conspiring to fraudulently collect Girl Scout donations

A transient man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday for conspiring to fraudulently collect Girl Scout donations.

Nathaniel Cook, 50, pleaded guilty to first-degree conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation in Cowlitz County Superior Court and was sentenced to 20 days in Cowlitz County Jail, which he has already served, and $500 in fees, according to the court.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett read Cook's plea at the hearing, stating around Sept. 25, 2019, Cook and his accomplice "agreed to pretend to represent the Girl Scouts of America in order to…defraud others."

Cook’s accomplice, Danielle Lopez, 50, who also is a transient according to court documents, pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to six counts of first-degree criminal impersonation. She is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26, 2022.

Lopez's plea

At Lopez’s Sept. 8 hearing, she admitted to trying to defraud people or businesses six different times from Aug. 1 to Sept. 25, 2019, by stating she was collecting money to send her stepdaughter to a Girl Scouts of America camp. Lopez said she didn't tell people she worked for the Girl Scouts, but used the name to receive donations and didn't use the money for a young girl's camping trip.

