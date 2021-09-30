Man pleads guilty, sentenced in Cowlitz County Superior Court for conspiring to fraudulently collect Girl Scout donations

A transient man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday for conspiring to fraudulently collect Girl Scout donations.
Nathaniel Cook, 50, pleaded guilty to first-degree conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation in Cowlitz County Superior Court and was sentenced to 20 days in Cowlitz County Jail, which he has already served, and $500 in fees, according to the court.
Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett read Cook's plea at the hearing, stating around Sept. 25, 2019, Cook and his accomplice "agreed to pretend to represent the Girl Scouts of America in order to…defraud others."
Cook’s accomplice, Danielle Lopez, 50, who also is a transient according to court documents, pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to six counts of first-degree criminal impersonation. She is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26, 2022.
Lopez's plea
At Lopez’s Sept. 8 hearing, she admitted to trying to defraud people or businesses six different times from Aug. 1 to Sept. 25, 2019, by stating she was collecting money to send her stepdaughter to a Girl Scouts of America camp. Lopez said she didn't tell people she worked for the Girl Scouts, but used the name to receive donations and didn't use the money for a young girl's camping trip.
According to Lopez's guilty plea, she solicited money from three Longview businesses — Rawhide Electric Services, Weatherguard Inc., and Tula Yoga and Jiu-Jitsu — as well as three people, including Carrie Medack. Lopez did not always use the Girl Scouts as a cover. Medack said she donated $20 when Lopez and a girl asked for donations at Medack's Longview mortgage lender office to fund a trip to a church art camp.
Previous reports by The Daily News state Girl Scout Volunteer Support Manager Rae Davenport alerted police of the scam in September 2019, noting the organization had received complaints about two adults asking for donations for the group in the Columbia Valley Gardens neighborhood in Longview. Cook and Lopez were reportedly accompanied by a girl wearing an outfit with a U.S. flag pattern.
Donation requests
The pair's action alarmed the organization, said Girl Scouts of Western Washington Senior Brand Marketing Director Vannessa Blea.
She said Girl Scouts never request cash donations and earn funds for activities like attending camps by selling items like cookies. Blea said people can directly donate to the area's Girl Scout camps at www.girlscoutsww.org/en/donate/ways-to-support-camp.html.