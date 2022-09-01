Man pleads guilty after arson caught on video in Longview

A 45-year-old man arrested for allegedly starting a fire at a Washington State Department of Corrections office in Longview pleaded guilty Tuesday in Cowlitz County Superior Court and was sentenced to six months in county jail.

James Robert McDowell, III, was caught on camera on Aug. 11 at the DOC building at 1953 Seventh Ave. in Longview, according to a police report. The report says "a large explosion of fire" in the downstairs hallway heavily damaged the building and threatened the "structural security" of the building.

A search warrant issued prior to McDowell's arrest says detectives believe an accelerant was used to start the flames.

The DOC office supervises people after jail or prison or those sentenced to community supervision. The police report says McDowell was a former client at the office and that a DOC officer recognized him on the video.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree arson, and in addition to receiving jail time, was ordered to pay $500 in fines. Restitution will be determined later, court records say.

McDowell, who lived in Kelso at the time, was also convicted in 2020 of phoning in a bomb threat targeting the Kelso Police Department in 2019. This was McDowell's first offense, and he was sentenced to 30 days in county jail.