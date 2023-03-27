A man accused of molesting a child was arrested on an 8-year-old warrant last month and his trial is set for April in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Court records show Luis Felipe Lopez-Ramos, 29, did not attend a hearing after his April 2015 arrest and a warrant was issued.

As of Monday afternoon, he was in Cowlitz County Jail on a $500,000 bond, and still faces the 2015 charges of two counts of first-degree child molestation, obstructing a law enforcement officer and failure to register as a sex offender.

Hi jury trial is set for April 18.

Lopez-Ramos was arrested after a woman came forward accusing him of sexually assaulting an underage relative of hers — assaults that began in early 2011, she said in court documents.

The child reportedly told authorities Lopez-Ramos, who was 21 years old at the time, touched her "private parts," and several encounters occurred at Lopez-Ramos's Woodland apartment.

According to the probable cause statement, authorities were tipped off on April 23, 2015, that Lopez-Ramos may attempt to flee to Mexico. Police reportedly visited the farm where he was employed and saw a person matching Lopez-Ramos's description "crossing the berry lines."

After calling for him to stop, he allegedly fled on foot, but after "several minutes" of searching the grounds, police located Lopez-Ramos in the bank of a drainage ditch, and he was taken into custody.

Later, police discovered Lopez-Ramos moved without notifying authorities and he told his employer about possible plans to travel to New Jersey for a "family emergency."

Lopez-Ramos, a level-one sex offender, was found guilty of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, which is a felony, in 2014. That required him to register as a sex offender and notify the county sheriff's office about any change of address.