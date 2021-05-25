Man in May 17 rollover crash on I-5 dies

The 65-year-old Tacoma man injured in a May 17 rollover crash on Interstate 5 has died, police said Tuesday morning.

The man, identified as Benito Gutierrez, was driving southbound on I-5 north of Castle Rock just before 10 p.m. when he had a medical emergency, lost control of his Toyota Camry and crashed.

The vehicle rolled over, according to the Washington State Patrol report, injuring Gutierrez but not the other two passengers in the car: a two-year old girl and 61-year-old woman, both of Tacoma.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash, according to the report.

