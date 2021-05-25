 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man in May 17 rollover crash on I-5 dies
0 comments

Man in May 17 rollover crash on I-5 dies

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

The 65-year-old Tacoma man injured in a May 17 rollover crash on Interstate 5 has died, police said Tuesday morning. 

The man, identified as Benito Gutierrez, was driving southbound on I-5 north of Castle Rock just before 10 p.m. when he had a medical emergency, lost control of his Toyota Camry and crashed.

The vehicle rolled over, according to the Washington State Patrol report, injuring Gutierrez but not the other two passengers in the car: a two-year old girl and 61-year-old woman, both of Tacoma. 

Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash, according to the report. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered ferrets get boost with 21 births at zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News