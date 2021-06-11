Man in custody at Columbia County Jail dies of apparent suicide Thursday

Oregon State Police are investigating after a man at the Columbia County Jail died of an apparent suicide Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, deputies were conducting a routine check around 3:45 p.m. Thursday and found 54-year-old Bryan Dearden unresponsive in his cell.

“The deputy immediately entered the single-man cell, notified fire and EMS and began life-saving measures,” the press release said. “Medics arrived at the jail at about 3:47 p.m.,” but Dearden was pronounced deceased just after 4 p.m.

Dearden had been in the Columbia County Jail since his arrest on June 17, 2020 on charges including attempted murder, three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon. Formerly of Castle Rock and Longview, Dearden was previously convicted of second-degree burglary in 2010 and found not guilty of assault in a connected 2010 brawl.

