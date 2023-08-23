A man who pleaded guilty in June over a 2007 child rape was sentenced in Cowlitz County Superior Court to nine years in prison.

A lifetime no-contact order was also established last week for Fernando Sanchez Esteban, 40. He received a lifetime of community custody and a $500 fine. He must register with the state as a sex offender, according to court documents.

The victim, now an adult, gave an impact statement during Esteban's sentencing hearing.

The rape occurred when the victim was younger than 10 in December 2007, and the abuse required them to be hospitalized, court documents state.

A report says the victim came forward to family members in 2011. By then, authorities believed Esteban had left the state of Washington.

Later, Esteban contacted the victim's family and reportedly apologized for the sexual abuse against the youth. In the phone call, he didn't reveal his location, but on Feb. 27, 2016, he and another man were seen by a friend of the victim's family buying items at a gas station, according to a report by Longview police.

In a 2016 forensic interview, the victim said Esteban made threats, and the victim wanted to "forget what happened," because it was difficult to talk about.

Esteban has a history of criminal charges, including two fourth-degree assault charges in 2006 and 2010.