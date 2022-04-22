Man found guilty of 2020 assault on elderly man in Castle Rock

A jury found a man charged with assaulting an elderly Castle Rock man in 2020 guilty in Cowlitz County Superior Court Friday.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Joseph Wiegert, 30, in January 2020 when a Castle Rock woman reported Wiegert had broken into her home and was fighting with her then 84-year-old husband over her husband's loaded pistol.

Jurors deliberated for about seven hours Friday after a three-day trial to determine Wiegert was guilty of the felony of first-degree assault. Jurors agreed he was armed with a deadly weapon at the time.

The jury could not agree on outcomes of two charges: the felony of first-degree burglary for allegedly breaking into the Castle Rock home and the gross misdemeanor of allegedly violating a protection order involving a different case.

Wiegert was charged with burglary because the homeowners told deputies he tried to enter their house through an unlocked sliding glass door in the 500 block of Toutle Park Road. He was charged with being armed with a hooked pipe.

The victim grabbed his pistol and warned Wiegert he would shoot if entered, but Wiegert knocked the victim — a retired law enforcement officer — to the ground.

A previous report by The Daily News says the victim then shot and hit Wiegert in the shoulder, but Wiegert continued to fight. He grabbed the pistol and pointed it at the man before his wife wrestled the weapon away.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries, and Wiegert’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Responding officers report they found Wiegert outside the victim's home and tased him to subdue and arrest him. Deputies later learned Wiegert had recently stayed at a residence a few houses away from the retired couple, but the homeowners didn’t know him.

Two evaluations conducted on Wiegert in June and September of 2021 concluded he suffers from a mental health disorder but is mentally fit for trial.

Wiegert was convicted of third-degree assault in 2019 Cowlitz County. Sentencing for the 2020 crime is set to be scheduled next week.

