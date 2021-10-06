Man found dead in Woodland Safeway parking lot Tuesday; police suspect overdose

WOODLAND — A 20-year-old man from the Seattle area was found dead from a suspected overdose Tuesday while parked in a vehicle at the Woodland Safeway, as officers report stronger opioids are in the area.

Woodland Sgt. Jim Keller said the exact cause of death has not been determined, but police suspect he overdosed on opioids based on evidence at the scene.

A manager called around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check when an employee leaving the night shift noticed a man passed out in a vehicle near the front of the parking lot, Keller said.

Keller said officers administered Narcan, which is a brand name for naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. Officers and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews also performed CPR for about 20 minutes until they determined resuscitation wasn't possible, he added.

Keller said an investigation about the man's death prevents him from releasing the name.

Stronger drugs

Woodland officers are seeing more fentanyl-laced heroin, a "very deadly," stronger opioid in the area, Keller said.