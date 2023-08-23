A body — too decomposed to recognize when found last year in the Cowlitz River — has been identified.

Using advanced forensic DNA testing, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office announced earlier this week they identified the body as Bryan M. Heinrich, Sr., 55.

According to a Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office press release, a kayaker initially discovered Heinrich's body in July 2022 on pilings near the mouth of the Cowlitz River. Deputies and the Cowlitz County Dive Rescue team later pulled him out.

There is no indication that Heinrich died due to a crime, and the investigation into the circumstance of his death has been closed, the press release states.

The announcement states investigators couldn't originally identify his remains by face or fingerprints due to decomposition. A forensic odontologist made a dental record, which was shared with the National Missing Person's Database.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office collaborated with Texas-based business Othram, a private company specializing in forensic DNA testing.

Othram identified the dead man's potential family members after constructing a DNA profile that helped investigators formulate leads. One of those leads was a close relative of the man, who identified the body as his brother, based on the tattoo the cadaver had on its upper left arm.

Heinrich was living in homeless shelters before he was last seen alive by family in March 2022, the press release states.

Othram was the same company that identified the remains of Columbia County resident Jade David Feigert, 22, who was last seen alive in 2017 when his mother dropped him off in Kelso. His skeletal remains were identified earlier this year.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill told The Daily News, regarding the Feigert case, that all leads were "followed up" and that there was no evidence that Feigert "died as a result of a crime."