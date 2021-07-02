Man dies of heat exposure, other health complications at Longview homeless encampment Sunday as temperatures reached 107

+2 City, residents clean Alabama Street homeless camp to improve conditions More than half of the entrance to the Alabama Street homeless encampment, once stacked with garbage, furniture and pallets, was clear on Tuesd…

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Spokesperson Randy Querin said between June 25 and Monday the emergency room had “several” visits due to heat-related illnesses, but could not give an exact number. He said one of the patients was admitted overnight for additional care.

‘Nice guy’

Chuck Hendrickson is the director of the nonprofit Love Overwhelming that provides services to encampment residents like transportation to take showers and launder clothes, as well as find permeant housing.

He described Majerus as “a nice guy.”

“He put a smile on people’s face,” Hendrickson said.

The Evergreen Terrace Gospel Chapel Pastor Luke Keilwitz said the church held a memorial Tuesday for Majerus at the encampment because he was “part of our congregation.”

Future prevention

The encampment has been located on city property on Alabama Street, near Oregon Way, for about 1 1/2 years and Longview and county officials are working to develop a formal plan for the unregulated encampment.

Hendrickson said his staff provided encampment residents with water and transportation to cooling shelters hosted at area churches during last weekend’s heat wave.