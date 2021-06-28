Man dies in stabbing outside Longview home

A man was stabbed and killed Friday afternoon in front of his Longview home in the residential neighborhood surrounding Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary.

Police say Michael Boyd, 47, of Longview stabbed and killed Jason Hilousek, 46, of Longview in the 2600 block of 30th Avenue. Boyd was arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder and is in Cowlitz County Jail without bond. His first hearing is at 1 p.m. Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Another resident said Boyd had been living at Hilousek's home for a few days, according to Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew.

Hilousek was transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and died at the hospital, McNew said.

Part of 30th Avenue near CVG School closed for stabbing investigation Longview police closed off the 2600 block of 30th Avenue near Columbia Valley Gardens School around 2:45 p.m. Friday for a stabbing investigation.

At least a dozen officers arrived to the scene within minutes, while the suspect was still there, McNew said. When police arrived, McNew said the suspect was unarmed.

A passerby reported the incident. An employee at the elementary school said a few staff members were in the building at the time, but no students, as the school year ended June 17.

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide. Those with information can call 360-442-5929.

