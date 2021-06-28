 Skip to main content
Man dies in stabbing outside Longview home
Man dies in stabbing outside Longview home

Stabbing scene

Longview police officers respond to the scene of a stabbing Friday across the street from Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary School in Longview.

 Courtney Talak

A man was stabbed and killed Friday afternoon in front of his Longview home in the residential neighborhood surrounding Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary. 

Police say Michael Boyd, 47, of Longview stabbed and killed Jason Hilousek, 46, of Longview in the 2600 block of 30th Avenue. Boyd was arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder and is in Cowlitz County Jail without bond. His first hearing is at 1 p.m. Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court. 

Another resident said Boyd had been living at Hilousek's home for a few days, according to Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew.

Hilousek was transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and died at the hospital, McNew said.

At least a dozen officers arrived to the scene within minutes, while the suspect was still there, McNew said. When police arrived, McNew said the suspect was unarmed.

A passerby reported the incident. An employee at the elementary school said a few staff members were in the building at the time, but no students, as the school year ended June 17. 

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide. Those with information can call 360-442-5929.

