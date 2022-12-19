Man dead after police called to Longview residence Saturday night

A Kelso officer fatally shot a man after police were called to a Longview residence Saturday on reports of an armed suspect, according to Clark County officials.

Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.

The officer’s name has not been released. The officer was placed on leave, which investigators say is standard protocol during shootings involving officers.

Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is conducting the autopsy, according to Clark County officials.

The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating the case. The team is comprised of Clark County agencies, including the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Vancouver Police Department, Battle Ground Police Department, Camas Police Department, and Washougal Police Department.