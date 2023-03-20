A man is charged with four felonies after allegedly threatening people near the Longview YMCA and ramming a motor home into a Longview patrol vehicle and injuring an officer.

Gary Layton Fridley, 42, is scheduled Thursday to be arraigned in Cowlitz County Superior Court. He was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Monday afternoon with bail set at $50,000.

Around 2:55 a.m., March 11, a Longview police officer responded to the parking lot of the YMCA of Southwest Washington at 766 15th Ave. after reports of a “disorderly” man banging on the windows of a parked motor home, “yelling and threatening to assault” the people inside, a police report states.

Longview Police Officer Bri Cummo wrote in the probable cause statement she witnessed Fridley holding a hammer and walking toward the motor home’s door. Fearing the vehicle was occupied, the officer reportedly placed herself between the door and Fridley.

Fridley, who police say is a transient, allegedly dropped the hammer and pushed Cummo aside; a physical confrontation ensued in which Fridley broke free and entered the motor home.

As other officers arrived on scene, Fridley allegedly started the motor home’s engine as police attempted to pin the vehicle. He reportedly reversed the vehicle, striking a patrol car and injuring one officer.

The officer suffered an ankle injury, and his patrol car sustained enough damage the department placed the vehicle “out of service,” a police report states.

Fridley drove “over several curbs and attempted to escape multiple officers” only to be pinned again on the 700 block of 15th Avenue after the motor home became “disabled,” the police report says.

A Cowlitz County Superior Court judge issued two no-contact orders in which Fridley must stay at least 100 yards away from two of the victims. A victim reportedly told police Fridley was threatening to kill them, and the victim feared he had a weapon.

He is charged with the felonies second-degree assault, third-degree assault, two counts of harassment and attempting to elude officers, as well as the gross misdemeanor of obstructing law enforcement.