CASTLE ROCK — A 41-year-old transient is charged with three felonies for allegedly breaking a restraining order and causing a domestic dispute which included the discharge of a rifle.

Larry Clifton Vaughn violated a no-contact ordered that expires in 2025 when entering the woman's residence on May 11 in the 500 block of Toutle Park Road in Castle Rock, according to court documents.

The victim told authorities she found Vaughn "highly intoxicated," inside her home, on her bed with a bottle of liquor resting on her nightstand and he refused to leave.

She said she grabbed her .22 rifle and asked Vaughn to leave her home, but he again declined. As stated in the report, Vaughn then wrestled the weapon away from her grasp, discharging one round and striking a wall.

Vaughn was arrested at the Space Age Fuel Station Travel Center in Castle Rock at 12:41 a.m. on May 12, the report states. Deputies found the rifle he allegedly grabbed from the woman in a ditch near her home.

Vaughn is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and theft of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty on May 18 and was released from jail on a $25,000 bond on May 23.

His trial is set for July 11.

Vaughn pled guilty in February to unlawful imprisonment in which he allegedly threatened sexual violence and death threats toward the same woman in June 2022, court records show.

Vaughn was sentenced to a 90-day stint at the Cowlitz County Jail and 12 months of community custody for the incident, and a no-contact order was filed to protect the woman.