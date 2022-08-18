Man arrested Tuesday for allegedly waving axe handle, airsoft pistol outside Triangle Center in Longview

Longview police arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday after he was seen allegedly brandishing a baseball bat and gun around the Triangle Center outdoor shopping area in the 1000 block of Ocean Beach Highway.

A witness told police she saw Andnick Andreas, who is identified as a transient in a police report, around 5 p.m. Tuesday, hitting garbage cans around the shopping center with a yellow baseball bat. She said he then took out a gun, later identified as an airsoft pistol, and entered the craft store Michael’s and argued with customers, according to a police report.

Airsoft guns fire plastic, not metal, projectiles.

When police found Andreas, he was swinging a yellow axe handle, not a bat, on 10th Avenue, south of Ocean Beach Highway, according to the report.

Andreas was arrested on suspicion of making threats to bomb or injure property and disorderly conduct. As of Thursday afternoon, he was not charged and was in Cowlitz County Jail.

Court records show bail was set Wednesday at $10,000 and his arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 1 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

In January, Andreas pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and criminal sabotage, and was sentenced to two months in county jail.

A police report says a witness saw Andreas breaking the front window of Behrends Body shop in August 2021 in the 700 block of South Pacific Avenue and taking property. Police report finding $2,750 worth of tools and a laptop from the business inside a bag found near Andreas.