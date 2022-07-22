Man arrested near Kelso accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters from Toledo business

An Oregon man is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor in Cowlitz County and is also facing charges in Lewis County for suspicion of stealing dozens of catalytic converters last week.

Jesse Vaidabid, Jr., 38, of Albany, Oregon, was arrested around 7 a.m. July 13 off Interstate 5 near Kelso after a Cowlitz County deputy reported catching Vaidabid in the middle of cutting off a catalytic converter, according to a police report. A Washington State Patrol trooper on the scene also reported seeing metal blades and dozens of catalytic converters inside Vaidabid's Toyota Sienna minivan, the report states.

The arrest came after Lewis County deputies received a report of catalytic converters cut off 26 new cars at a Toledo business early July 13 in the 100 block of Mulford Road. Surveillance footage from the business showed a suspect walking through the woods with a unique garbage can from the business containing the stolen converters, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office. Behind the woods, a deputy saw a WSP trooper driving by an abandoned vehicle, and used the trooper's information on the vehicle to locate Breen in Cowlitz County, a department report states.

Lewis County Chief Deputy Dusty Breen said 26 new converters and the garbage can, which had holes cut in it for draining, were recovered in Vaidabid's vehicle after a search warrant was granted.

Breen said Vaidabid has a warrant for his arrest in Lewis County Superior Court, where he is scheduled to face possible charges, including second-degree and first-degree burglary.

Vaidabid is charged with the felonies of first-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree malicious mischief, as well as the gross misdemeanor of second-degree theft in Cowlitz County.

Vaidabid's arraignment in Cowlitz County Superior Court is scheduled for Thursday. He was in Cowlitz County Jail with bail set at $1,000 as of Friday afternoon.