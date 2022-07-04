Man arrested in November ATF raid serving 30 days in Cowlitz County Jail

The man police say illegally provided the gun to the person who likely shot and killed Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier in 2019 pleaded guilty last month to a different felony gun charge and is serving 30 days in Cowlitz County Jail.

Trevor David Batchelor, 54, of Cathlamet pleaded guilty to possession of an untraceable firearm on June 15 in Cowlitz County Superior Court, while his two other original felony gun charges were dismissed.

Batchelor was sentenced to 30 days in Cowlitz County Jail, where he is currently located. He was ordered to forfeit the firearms, firearm parts and ammunition seized by the Longview Police Department when he was arrested in November, as well as pay $600 in fines.

Batchelor was arrested in the 900 block of Columbia Street in Cathlamet after agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found hundreds of items used to manufacture firearms inside his residence, according to Longview police who served the warrant to search the home.

Longview police report in 2020 a police source started helping Batchelor sell guns, including an untraceable firearm without serial numbers, and without performing background checks.

Batchelor pleaded guilty on June 15, admitting that on Nov. 13 he knowingly possessed an undetectable firearm or manufactured an untraceable firearm with the intent to resell. However, the charge involving background checks was dropped.

Longview detectives also report they traced the Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol that was used to kill Deputy DeRosier back to Batchelor. Police say Batchelor purchased the firearm at a local gun store in 2017 and since DeRosier's suspected killer, Brian Butts, was a convicted felon, he could not purchase the gun legally and likely obtained it underground. The charge for supplying a gun to a person who cannot legally possess a gun was also dropped.

DeRosier was fatally shot in April 2019 when he was checking on a motorhome blocking a road in Kalama and died in the hospital the next day. His suspected killer Butts was fatally shot by officers about 22 hours later.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

