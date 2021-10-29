Man arrested for Frazier's death pleads not guilty to three new charges

One of three suspects arrested in the death of a Kelso man, who went missing last January, was charged with three new crimes, including kidnapping.

Jerrie Larsen, 32, pleaded not guilty to first-degree kidnapping with a firearm enhancement, second-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court involving the death of Joshua Frazier, 30.

The new charges replace Larsen’s previous charge of second-degree assault, harm equivalent to torture, said Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen. The charges were amended after detectives brought new evidence against Larsen, including that he allegedly kept Frazier in the trunk of a car while repeatedly tasing and punching him.

Alleged crime

Three people were charged with crimes that led to Frazier’s death, which detectives allege occurred after restraining and beating him.

Frazier’s body was discovered Feb. 20 in a small body of water in the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue Spur in Kelso, nearly two months after he was last seen leaving Holt’s Quick Chek in Kelso. His death was ruled a homicide, reported the coroner, stating he died of exposure or drowning following blunt-force trauma to the head.

