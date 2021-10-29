Man arrested for Frazier's death pleads not guilty to three new charges

One of three suspects arrested in the death of a Kelso man, who went missing last January, was charged with three new crimes, including kidnapping.
Jerrie Larsen, 32, pleaded not guilty to first-degree kidnapping with a firearm enhancement, second-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court involving the death of Joshua Frazier, 30.
The new charges replace Larsen’s previous charge of second-degree assault, harm equivalent to torture, said Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen. The charges were amended after detectives brought new evidence against Larsen, including that he allegedly kept Frazier in the trunk of a car while repeatedly tasing and punching him.
Alleged crime
Three people were charged with crimes that led to Frazier’s death, which detectives allege occurred after restraining and beating him.
Frazier’s body was discovered Feb. 20 in a small body of water in the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue Spur in Kelso, nearly two months after he was last seen leaving Holt’s Quick Chek in Kelso. His death was ruled a homicide, reported the coroner, stating he died of exposure or drowning following blunt-force trauma to the head.
Larsen originally was arrested in June after detectives found a Facebook message through a search warrant about his January involvement in tasing a man. When questioned by police, the probable cause statement that led to Larsen’s arrest said he admitted to tasing Frazier after he jumped into his friend Christina Bergman’s trunk. He also admitted to kicking Frazier once he was removed from the vehicle and to smoking methamphetamines prior to the event, states the report.
New information
After Larsen’s original interview, Bergman, 32, gave new details. She said when she arrived at her vehicle, after a call from Larsen, he was sitting on top of the trunk with Frazier inside, states the probable cause report. She said Larsen told her Frazier threatened to burn down her trailer so he had to tase him. She said she never heard Frazier’s threats, but they both hit Frazier with a pellet gun.
Detectives also report Larsen’s cousin had similar information. He said Larsen told him he forced a man by gunpoint to the trunk of a vehicle after he was being rude, according to the probable cause report. He said Larsen told him he pulled over to punch and tase the man to prevent him from making noise, as he was driven to a new location, states the report.
Larsen is in Cowlitz County Jail on a $350,000 bail, awaiting a Dec. 7 trial.
Other arrests
Bergman pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping mental distress and second-degree assault, harm equivalent to torture on Sept. 1 and is awaiting a Dec. 8 sentencing. She was released on a $30,000 bond Sept. 2.
Another man, James Bigbeaver, 34, also admitted to beating Frazier, according to the probable cause report that led to Bigbeaver’s June arrest. Bigbeaver pleaded not guilty June 24 to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree harm equivalent to torture and attempting to elude police. He is in Cowlitz County Jail on a $100,000 bond, awaiting trial on Jan. 25, 2022.