Man arrested for allegedly attempting to murder woman in Ryderwood

A 55-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting his wife Thursday in Ryderwood.

Lawrence Daniel Montero was booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, and was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Sunday morning.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports the 41-year-old woman was found injured and unconscious in her front yard, after the department was dispatched at about 11 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Monroe Street in Ryderwood on reports of a woman shot. She had a gunshot wound in her torso and forearm, the department reports.

The woman was sent to Tacoma General Hospital, where the sheriff's office says she is recovering and she was interviewed by law enforcement.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Longview Police Department, Vader/Ryderwood Fire and Winlock Fire and Rescue were also on the scene.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said neighbors are commended for assisting the victim while waiting for law enforcement and EMS.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to accurately describe the people involved in the shooting.