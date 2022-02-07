 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for 2021 Castle Rock murder OK to stand trial

Cowlitz County Superior Court

An empty Cowlitz County Superior Courtroom. 

 Hayley Day

Mental health officials say a man charged with murdering his Castle Rock roommate in 2021 can stand trial, after being found incompetent to do so in September.

He pleaded not guilty to three felony charges Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court — nearly a year after his arrest — and his trial date is set for June 14.

Case

Western State Hospital officials said Jan. 31 that Duane Allen Black, 22, has the capacity to understand proceedings and assist counsel in his defense.

Black pleaded not guilty Thursday to the felony charges of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree unlawful use of a firearm and tampering with a witness. He was in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

Cowlitz County deputies arrested Black for suspicion of fatally shooting Randall Smith, 63, on Feb. 27, 2021, in the 100 block of Porcupine Lane in Castle Rock.

In September, the Department of Social and Health Services said Black couldn’t help with his defense because he had post-traumatic stress, depression and alcohol- and drug-use disorders.

Black’s fiancé Morrigan Clymer said an argument between her and Smith prompted the February assault, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Clymer told police she heard four gunshots after Black walked past her with a rifle and said he was “going to get” Smith.

The couple had lived with Smith for several months, police said. Before living in Castle Rock, Black resided in Oregon, according to court records.

