Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog

“During the initial contact, the suspect exited the home and refused to comply with commands. Bean-bag munitions could have been deployed at this point to take the suspect into custody,” the press release said. “Prior to this legislation, bean bag rounds were also used to breach windows in a safe manner. During this incident, SWAT members had to fill buckets with rocks, which were thrown by hand to breach windows.”

Law enforcement is now prohibited from using the vascular neck restraint technique as well, which the press release said “could have been used to quickly and safely stop the suspect from attempting to slash SWAT members.”

Officers couldn’t reach the man’s location with a gas canister without the launcher with a 40mm barrel which was used in these situations before the new law took affect July 25, Brightbill said.

House Bill 1054 prevents police from using military-style weapons, such as machine guns and grenades, but also prevents using “firearms and ammunition of .50-caliber or greater,” which local law enforcement and many agencies across the state believe take large-barreled nonlethal weapons off the table.