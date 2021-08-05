Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog

The man who wounded two SWAT officers and a police dog after a standoff Wednesday morning currently is getting medical treatment, but officers plan to charge him with several crimes when he is booked into the Cowlitz County Jail.
A Wednesday night press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s department said the 55-year-old man will be charged with second-degree assault from the initial incident, then with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, felony harassment, harming a police dog, obstructing a law enforcement officers and resisting arrest stemming from the standoff. His name will be released when he is booked.
The incident started just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, when a member of the man’s family called 911 saying the suspect was armed with a knife, chasing them around and threatening to sacrifice the family member to God, according to the press release.
Lower Columbia SWAT team arrests man after three-hour standoff now that certain nonlethal weapons are barred by state
Deputies responded to the 2000 block of 46th Avenue, Longview, and got the family member to a safe location. The suspect “briefly exited the residence, but would not comply with commands to surrender,” then went inside and began to throw things toward where deputies were parked.
Deputies developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for second-degree assault, spoke with the suspect by phone and gave commands over a public address speaker, but were unable to convince the suspect to surrender, the press release said.
When the suspect told negotiators that he was getting a shotgun and family members confirmed there was a shotgun in the residence, the Lower Columbia SWAT team was called. The suspect assaulted SWAT team members as they attempted to take him into custody and struck a police dog with a pool cue, causing a cut to the dog’s ear, the press release said.
“The suspect attempted to gouge out one officer’s eye by putting his fingers inside the officer’s eye socket between his skull and eyeball,” the press release said. “The suspect also spit in the officer’s eyes and bit the officer’s hand.”
The man also tried to cut deputies with shards of glass. He was taken into custody just before 1:30 p.m.
“This incident is one of many instances that highlight the negative outcomes of legislation that went into effect on July 25,” the press release said. “There were several opportunities during this incident to utilize less-lethal options, but those options are no longer available due to House Bill 1054.”
Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill told TDN Wednesday afternoon that SWAT members could not shoot pepper spray, rubber bullets or bean bags toward the armed suspect. Instead, they tried on-the-spot nonlethal methods such as knocking out windows with rocks in the hopes of throwing tear gas canisters inside to force the man to leave the house without being physically removed.
“During the initial contact, the suspect exited the home and refused to comply with commands. Bean-bag munitions could have been deployed at this point to take the suspect into custody,” the press release said. “Prior to this legislation, bean bag rounds were also used to breach windows in a safe manner. During this incident, SWAT members had to fill buckets with rocks, which were thrown by hand to breach windows.”
Law enforcement is now prohibited from using the vascular neck restraint technique as well, which the press release said “could have been used to quickly and safely stop the suspect from attempting to slash SWAT members.”
Officers couldn’t reach the man’s location with a gas canister without the launcher with a 40mm barrel which was used in these situations before the new law took affect July 25, Brightbill said.
House Bill 1054 prevents police from using military-style weapons, such as machine guns and grenades, but also prevents using “firearms and ammunition of .50-caliber or greater,” which local law enforcement and many agencies across the state believe take large-barreled nonlethal weapons off the table.
Man accused of pistol-whipping, threatening friend's life arrested after SWAT team called to Longview home Friday night
When Gov. Jay Inslee signed HB 1054 and another 11 new police reform bills into law last spring, he said the legislation was a “moral mandate” to acknowledge societal inequalities visualized when two black men — George Floyd in Minnesota and Manny Ellis in Tacoma — were killed by officers in 2020.
Deploying the nonlethal weapons is safer for officers and suspects because it creates distance, said Longview Police Captain Branden McNew Wednesday afternoon. The 40mm launcher can shoot up to 40 yards away, which prevents one-on-one contact with barricaded armed suspects.
The press release said the incident “highlights the need for the legislature to immediately correct deficiencies in recently passed legislation so that law enforcement officers can have the tools they need to serve their communities safely and effectively.”