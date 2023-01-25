Man arrested after reportedly crashing stolen pickup in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — One man is under arrest after he drove a reportedly stolen pickup off Interstate 5, hit an embankment and launched into trees near the Toutle River rest area early Wednesday in Castle Rock.

Law enforcement have not released the man’s name.

The incident occurred before 6:45 a.m., after the Washington Department of Transportation notified state troopers that a man — bloodied with a laceration across his face — was seen walking southbound across the highway, according to Washington State Trooper Will Finn.

Finn told The Daily News that the driver’s pickup traveled along the shoulder for about 75 feet until it hit an embankment, “vaulting” the vehicle into the trees.

The man then ran into the forest, starting a manhunt that included the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office using a drone.

The man was later found inside a truck stop bathroom, where he was apprehended at roughly 3 p.m.

Finn said troopers could not find any evidence to support the man’s claim that he was the passenger at the time of the crash, and he has been transported to Cowlitz County Jail.

The driver allegedly stole the vehicle from his employer in Portland who chose not to press any charges against him. Finn said the driver could face hit-and-run charges and obstruction of justice.