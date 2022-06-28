Man arrested after high-speed chase through Kelso, into Oregon Sunday

A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Kelso to Knappa, Oregon with two children, unrelated to him, inside the vehicle. The 5-year-old and 22-month-old were unharmed.

Dakota Carras, 29, fled in his girlfriend's car with her children when Carras was recognized for having outstanding warrants by a Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office sergeant at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in Kelso, according to the sheriff's office.

Carras is not the children's father and he didn't have permission to take them, the sheriff's office reports. The girlfriend told Carras to exit her car before he fled, driving recklessly through Lexington and Columbia Heights around 90 mph and crossing the bridge into Rainier, according to the department.

While relaying information about the pursuit over the radio, the sergeant learned the Clark County Sheriff's Office also had probable cause to arrest Carras for robbery and kidnapping unrelated to the Sunday incident.

Carras, who has lived in Longview and Battleground, was arrested about 45 minutes west of Cowlitz County in Knapper, Oregon and booked into Columbia County Jail. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports staff are requesting he be charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of reckless endangerment and attempting to elude law enforcement.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.