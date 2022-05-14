Man arrested after allegedly hitting someone with a rock near Woodland RV park

WOODLAND — A man was arrested after allegedly hitting someone with a rock on May 8 near the Lewis River RV Park in Woodland.

Cowlitz County deputies arrested Steven Wayne Fire, 42, of Woodland after an alleged witness, who recognized Fire, notified police. Deputies were called to the scene at about 10 p.m.

The witness told police Fire hit the passenger of his truck on May 8 while parked at the weigh station adjacent to the Lewis River RV park in the 3100 block of Lewis River Road, according to a police report.

The witness said the passenger fell out of the truck and Fire continued to hit the person, this time with a rock. Fire stopped and sped off after the witness shouted to stop, the report states.

A deputy found a 14-inch pool of blood at the weigh station near several "first-sized" rocks, according to the report.

The report says the alleged victim told police Fire would not let them out of his truck.

Fire was booked Monday on suspicion of the felonies of first-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment, as well as the gross misdemeanor of violating a protection order.

He was released from Cowlitz County Jail on a $75,000 bond on Wednesday, and his next Cowlitz County Superior Court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

