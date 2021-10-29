Man arrested after allegedly entering Longview home, trying to climb through window of another

Police say a man with a warrant out for his arrest in Lewis County was found walking through back yards in Longview early Thursday morning, after allegedly entering one home and trying to enter another.

Longview officers arrested Timothy Bean, 33, of Longview, on Thursday on suspicion of residential burglary and first-degree criminal trespass in the 200 block of 20th Avenue. Court records show Bean has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle in Lewis County, but did not appear to an Oct. 7 hearing and a warrant was issued.

At around 8 a.m. Thursday, Longview officers received a report of a bearded man in a camouflaged coat walking through residential yards in the 200 block of 20th Avenue. Longview Sgt. Chris Angel said Bean entered one home and was "rummaging through stuff," then tried to crawl through a neighboring home’s window. Angel said Bean was able to get his upper body through the window. He said officers found Bean in a yard.

Once in custody, police report Bean kicked the back seat of the patrol vehicle and tried to slip his cuffs off. Angel said the police report stated officers suspected Bean was on drugs.

Bean is in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Friday afternoon.

