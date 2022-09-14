 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man allegedly steals prescriptions from Longview Walgreens

Police lights
Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash, Contributed

A man who stole prescription medications from the pharmacy at the Longview Walgreens last week has not been identified.

Longview police say witnesses told them a dark-complected man with dreadlocks entered the employee section of the Ocean Beach Highway Walgreens pharmacy around 2:15 p.m. Sept. 8 and stole a "handful" of medication, including opioids like morphine and Percocet, a brand name for oxycodone.

The man did not have a weapon, but "crawled" headfirst under the plexiglass in front of the pharmacy to enter where medication was located, police say. The plexiglass was broken as a result. Three employees were present during the robbery. 

The suspect has yet to be identified. Those with information can call the Longview police at 360-442-5800.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

