Man allegedly held at gunpoint Tuesday on Alabama Street in Longview

A 41-year-old Kalama man is accused of holding a man up at gunpoint and stealing his car Tuesday night near the city of Longview’s road maintenance shop and a homeless encampment.

The alleged victim told authorities Kevin James Reynolds held a gun to his head around 10:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Alabama Street in Longview, and demanded his wallet and drugs. Once receiving them, he drove away in the man’s silver Chevrolet Impala, according to the man’s account in a police report. Two other people were also at the scene, the report states.

Kalama officers arrested Reynolds around 2:30 p.m. the next day after finding him sitting in the stolen vehicle, with the victim’s wallet in his pocket, according to police. Before the arrest, Reynolds told officers he called police to his location in the 400 block of North Fourth Street in Kalama because “he wanted to talk to detectives about fentanyl distribution in the area,” a Kalama police report states.

Charges for Reynolds from his Wednesday arrest were not visible on the county’s online court records as of Saturday afternoon. He was in Cowlitz County Jail with bail set at $30,000 at that time.

Reynolds is also facing charges for intimidating a witness involving a pending Cowlitz County Superior Court case. A police report says Reynolds threatened on Aug. 9 to kill a man, who Reynolds had previously been accused of stealing from.

On July 31, Cowlitz County Deputies were called to the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive in Longview because Reynolds was accused of cutting down a tree on the man’s property valued at $1,300, a police report states.

In this case, Reynolds is charged with the felony of second-degree malicious mischief, the felony of forgery and the gross misdemeanor of second-degree theft. He was released on a $1,300 bond on Aug. 5.

His arraignment for all of his alleged crimes is set for Sept. 1.