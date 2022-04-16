Man allegedly flies from Colorado to Longview for sexual relations with minor

A man who allegedly flew from Colorado to Longview for sexual relations with a minor pleaded not guilty to seven felonies, including child rape, Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Longview police arrested Thomas Michael Rothchild, 38, on April 5 after a minor told officials about the alleged sexual abuses in March.

The minor told authorities they met through an 18-year-old friend, who met Rothchild on Instagram, according to a police report. Rothchild told the minor and friend he was a 26-year-old named Ethan who was moving to Longview soon.

The minor told officials Rothchild flew from Colorado to Longview in March, and provided alcohol before engaging in sexual activities, according to the police report.

The report says officers subpoenaed airline flight records to show Rothchild traveled between Colorado and Longview during that time. Police found Rothchild was living in Brighton, Colorado.

The alleged victim said Rothchild visited the minor's Longview home, after the alleged crimes were reported, and offered $500 to claim the story was false, states the report. Police also found flight records that showed Rothchild flew to Denver the next day.

Rothchild pleaded not guilty Thursday to three counts of third-degree child rape, and one count each of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, sexual exploitation of a minor by threat or force, commercial sexual abuse of a minor and tampering with a witness.

Rothchild posted a $25,000 bond April 5 and his jury trial is scheduled for June 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.