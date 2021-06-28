Man accused of pistol-whipping, threatening friend's life arrested after SWAT team called to Longview home Friday night

A dispute between friends escalated to the point police requested backup from a SWAT team Friday night in Longview.

Gregory Gonzales, 63, of Longview was arrested Friday for suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault after authorities were called to his home around 9th Avenue and Broadway Street.

Patrol officers received a report from the alleged victim that Gonzales struck him with a pistol and threatened to kill him while in Gonzales' home, police reported.

The victim and Gonzales were friends, according to Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew.

McNew said after the victim was allegedly struck, he left the home and called 911. Patrol officers arrived and couldn't make contact with Gonzales for about 90 minutes, so the SWAT team was paged around 8:30 p.m., McNew said.

He said the SWAT team was called because Gonzales was considered a "barricaded subject." He was known to be armed inside the home and wouldn't come out. McNew said a "couple homes" were evacuated as a safety precaution.

After the team made an announcement on the PA system, Gonzales "came out peacefully" and was taken into custody around 10:15 p.m., McNew said.

Gonzales is in custody in Cowlitz County Jail without bond and his first hearing is 1 p.m. Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

