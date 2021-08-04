Lower Columbia SWAT team arrests man after three-hour standoff now that certain nonlethal weapons are barred by state

The Lower Columbia SWAT team was not able to use certain nonlethal tactics to detain a suspect Wednesday afternoon due to a new state law that bars law enforcement’s use of large-caliber weapons. Two officers and a police dog were mildly injured during the arrest.

The man was detained about 1:30 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree assault, said Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill. The man’s name has not yet been released.

SWAT members could not shoot pepper spray, rubber bullets or bean bags toward the armed suspect in the 2000 block of 46th Avenue near Longview. Instead, they tried on-the-spot nonlethal methods such as knocking out windows with rocks in the hopes of throwing tear gas canisters inside to force the man to leave the house without being physically removed.

Officers broke windows, but couldn’t reach the man’s location with a gas canister, Brightbill said. Instead, the team entered with a search warrant and two officers and a department K-9 were mildly injured during the arrest. Brightbill said the man bit an officer, used his fingers to try to gouge out an officer’s eyes and used a cue stick to hit a police dog. Brightbill said officers were treated at the scene and did not have information on the dog’s well-being.