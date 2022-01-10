Lovejoy pleads guilty Monday in Cowlitz County to possessing child pornography

A Longview man pleaded guilty to three counts of felony child pornography charges Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

David Antheny Lovejoy admitted to possessing three different depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in 2021.

Bail was revoked and his next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8. He currently is in the Cowlitz County Jail.

Lovejoy originally was charged in November 2021 with eight felonies: two counts of dealing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and six counts of possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Bentson asked for the remaining charges be dismissed Monday, and Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder complied with the request.

Lovejoy was arrested Nov. 2, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent detectives two different suspected child pornography tips in May and September. Federal law requires Electronic Service Providers like Google and Snapchat to notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when images of child pornography are accessed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.