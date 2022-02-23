Longview Work Release inmates to receive visitors again after suspension during Omicron wave

Inmates at Longview’s Work Release facility will be able to receive visitors again starting this weekend after a roughly two-month suspension to prevent the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Washington State Department of Corrections announced Tuesday 10 Work Release facilities and three prisons will reopen visitation due to declining COVID-19 cases. Private visits with immediate family members still are suspended.

Work Release facilities are detention centers that are less restrictive than prisons to help inmates with six months or less left in their sentences re-enter communities.

All 12 of the state Work Release facilities are scheduled to accept visitors except the Brownstone in Spokane and Progress House in Tacoma, the state says. Prison visitations will be allowed at Clallam Bay Corrections Center in Clallam Bay, Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Littlerock and Olympic Corrections Center in Forks.

Male Cowlitz County inmates are transferred to a prison in Shelton, Washington, said Cowlitz County Corrections Director Marin Fox, then transferred to other locations based on their Department of Corrections classification. Women are sent to a Purdy, Washington, facility and remain there, she added.

The nine prisons that are not lifting the visitor ban are considered to have the status of “facility-wide outbreak” by the Department of Corrections. The state says visitors will be allowed at those facilities once cases drop.

Department of Corrections data shows COVID-19 outbreaks in its prisons were higher in January 2022 than any other time during the pandemic. Cases peaked at 1,926 on Jan. 16 for prisoners and 340 for staff.

Throughout the state, the average prison population in 2021 was 12,546 and the average Work Release population was 342, the state says.

The Longview Work Release facility located on First Avenue houses men and women and offers services like employment assistance and Alcoholics Anonymous, according to the Department of Corrections.

Visitation at prisons were suspended due to the Omicron variant on Jan. 12, then Work Release facilities were suspended the next day. Visitations have been paused several times since the pandemic began, including more than a year at prisons from March 2020 to May 2021.

