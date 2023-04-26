A Longview woman, who stands accused of stabbing another woman in the leg during an altercation last week, is scheduled to appear in a Cowlitz County Superior Court on April 27, according to court documents.

The incident occurred on April 17 in Kalama, when 21-year-old Khloe Leann Ogle, Destiny A. England-Hall, 23, of Longview and Cody Kesler were traveling on Interstate 5 when the two passengers realized Ogle was possibly “impaired,” with one passenger telling police they suspected Ogle was on Xanax.

They implored Ogle to take them back to Longview or allow Kesler to take the wheel.

Choosing neither, Ogle elected to drop them off after exiting the freeway, according to the probable cause statement. Ogle and England-Hall would later get into a physical altercation while England-Hall gathered her stuff from Ogle’s car.

During the fight, England-Hall told authorities she felt pain in her leg, believing a stun gun tased her; she quickly noticed that she was stabbed.

As Ogle and England-Hall were in dispute, Kesler grabbed England-Hall’s child, who was in the back seat. He told investigators he saw England-Hall “jump backwards” and could see she had been wounded.

England-Hall suffered a laceration about 1 1/2 inches wide, and an emergency room physician said her wound was about 3 to 4 inches “deep — going upwards in her leg,” the document states.

Ogle allegedly fled from the scene in her car but would later be found by a security guard at the Port of Kalama, who called authorities. She was later taken into custody by Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to the probable cause statement, Ogle would admit to authorities to “swinging” at England-Hall with a “pink knife” and remembers a wounded England-Hall “on the ground screaming.”

As stated in the report, Ogle denied she was on Xanax but did admit to using marijuana earlier in the day, telling authorities it helps with her anxiety.