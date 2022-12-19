Longview woman not charged in suspected assault case

Samantha Rachelle Tena, 32, of Longview, was not charged after being accused of stabbing a man in the summer, according to court documents.

In an email dated July 7, Michelle Sasser, a paralegal within the Cowlitz County Prosecutor's Office, said the department will not file assault charges against Tena over the alleged stabbing that occurred on July 4 in the 300 block of Cypress Street.

As reported in court documents, when Longview police arrived at the scene, they found Tena with blood on her hands and face. Tena told officers she didn't stab anyone, though a witness said she did, the report states.

Sasser also wrote the no-contact order against Tena, in which she was instructed by court order to stay 100 yards away from the alleged victim, is "no longer be valid."