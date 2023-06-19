A Longview woman is under suspicion of first-degree arson after allegedly starting a fire inside her apartment building, located west of Lake Sacajawea and off Washington Way.

Jennifer Lee Hedgecock, 54, is set to be arraigned Thursday.

She is being held in Cowlitz County Jail without bail on a 10.77 hold for mental health. Court notes state she did not understand the proceedings during her first appearance last Wednesday.

On June 13, Longview police responded to an apartment building in the 800 block of 30th Avenue after a tenant reported Hedgecock placed clothes outside the door of another tenant and lit the garments on fire, according to the probable cause statement.

The same person who called 911 also told dispatch he extinguished the blaze, but while en route to the scene, police were told the fire reignited.

The victim, who needed to be evaluated for smoke inhalation, told authorities she could hear Hedgecock yelling and striking her apartment door, and she yelled back for her to stop. When the victim finally opened the door, she saw flames and shut the door, the report states.

Hedgecock also lived in the apartment building and the victim knew her.

The Longview Fire Department informed police that smoke filled the victim's room "down to at least the level of her bed," and charred the victim's door, floor and wall outside of the victim's apartment, according to the police report.

Hedgecock reportedly fled from the scene, and was later spotted by police walking westbound in the 3100 block of Washington Way.

While being arrested, Hedgecock allegedly started to spit at officers, and kneed one in between their legs. After being brought to the ground, a spit hood was placed over her head, the report states.

Police reportedly found a lighter in one of Hedgecock's pockets, and she rambled incoherently while talking to police.