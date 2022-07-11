 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview woman died Thursday of natural causes at Lake Sacajawea in Longview

A woman died of natural causes last week during a local concert at Longview's Lake Sacajawea.

Laura Ellsworth, 59, of Longview died of "a sudden cardiac arrest" at 5:50 p.m., Thursday at Martin's Dock and 24th Avenue, said Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson.

Davidson said his office received reports that onlookers tried to revive Ellsworth prior to emergency services arriving, but she died at the scene. 

The woman was in the crowd of the kick off to Concerts at the Lake, an annual music series presented by Longview Parks and Recreation. Davidson could not confirm if Ellsworth attended the concert, or was passing through the area. 

