Longview woman arrested in Kelso after alleged vehicle theft Friday evening

Kelso police Friday arrested a Longview woman near Faith Center Church in Kelso after an alleged car theft in Longview.
Nancy Arleen Spisla, 53, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, hit and run, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, obstructing a public servant, failure to obey a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, and third-degree malicious mischief.
Kelso Police Capt. Rich Fletcher said Longview police responded to a stolen vehicle report around 7:20 p.m. and pursued the suspect, later identified as Spisla. Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies and Kelso police continued the chase as Spisla drove into Kelso, before getting stuck in a ditch off North Minor Road at about 7:45 p.m., he said.
No one was hurt, though some patrol vehicles were damaged when officers tried to stop Spisla from fleeing, Fletcher said.
