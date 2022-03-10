 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview truck driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday in Clatsop County

Police lights

CLATSOP COUNTY — A Longview man driving a commercial truck on U.S. Route 26 died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Oregon State Police report Joseph Arient, 46, died around 9 a.m. Thursday at the Clatsop County scene after his white Peterbilt truck, traveling westbound, left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled on its side near milepost 8.

The company Builders Supply owns the vehicle, which was towing a flatbed trailer filled with trusses, police say. U.S. Route 26 was reduced to one lane for more than six hours as a result of the crash, report police.  

The Hamlet volunteer fire department in Clatsop County and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted police. 

