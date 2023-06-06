A Longview man — who was charged with allegedly blowing off a homeless man's hand last year — died before the case was resolved, according to authorities.

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said Corey Allen Bartlette, 26, of Longview was scheduled to plead guilty on May 24 but died on May 13.

His case was dismissed in Cowlitz County Superior Court on May 25.

Bartlette was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of an explosive device.

According to court documents, just after the start of the New Year on Jan. 1, Bartlette allegedly rolled a "mortar in the shape of a tennis ball" in the 852 block of Vandercook Way toward Ronald D. Turnboo, 50, who picked up the ball, which than exploded, losing his hand.