Longview receives grants for mental health crisis teams in schools

Longview will receive nearly $300,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice to fund mental health crisis response teams in schools, the department said Thursday.

The City of Longview plans to use the total $292,000 to hire two additional mental health professionals to work on a mental health field response program, according to the Department of Justice.

This comes after the Longview City Council Tuesday approved using at least one of their grants, a $10,934 award through the DOJ's Edward R. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, to help maintain the school resource officers who work in the district.

Other Western Washington cities, including Bellevue and the Renton School District, also received funding, according to the DOJ.

Bellevue received $915,000 to launch a local crisis assistance. The King County Sexual Assault Resource Center got $250,000 to start a sexual assault education and prevention program in two Renton public schools, as the grants can also be used for sexual assault awareness training.

“The Department of Justice is always looking for programs that can increase community safety. These three innovative approaches focus not on punishment, but on supporting members of our community outside the criminal justice system,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown in a news release. “Our hope is that program successes can be replicated in other locations, expanding the toolkit for dealing with mental health challenges that impact our community.”