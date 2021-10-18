Longview receives continued federal funding for school officers, during 'time-intensive' start to year

Alleged leader of Cowlitz County drug trafficking organization pleads not guilty Thursday A Longview man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of leading and profiting from organized crime when he allegedly sent a runner to sell he…

A bureau of the U.S. Department of Justice announced the city is receiving nearly $11,000 out of the state’s $1.89 million award to cover law enforcement efforts like crime reduction and re-entry services.

The award will cover about 10% of the cost of one of Longview’s school resource officers. The school district and police department split the remaining cost, McNew said. The Longview program has been awarded an average of $15,301 since 2011, according to the Bureau of Justice Assistance. In total, the program has received about $168,313 for the DOJ roughly over the last decade, while the cost of a school resource officer is about $120,000 a year for salary and benefits.

In the 2019-20 Legislative session, the state codified the definition of a school resource officer as a commissioned law enforcement officer with authority to make arrests, and now requires districts with officers to create formal policies around the program. As of 2017, the American Civil Liberties Union reported 84 of the state’s 100 largest school districts have assigned officers at schools.

According to the Longview School District’s state report card for the 2019-2020 school year, 199, or 2.8% of the district’s 6,986 students received an expulsion of one or more days. The grade with the highest amount of expulsions was ninth grade, with 7.6% of the total district expulsions.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.