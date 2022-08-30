Longview police suspect Castle Rock man of possessing explosives

Longview police Tuesday morning arrested a Castle Rock man on suspicion of possessing a prohibited explosive device after he reportedly was walking around with “Molotov-cocktail-type devices” and making threats.

Steven Michael Vickery, 47, was booked in the Cowlitz County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of possession of a prohibited explosive device, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

At about 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man walking in the 200 block of Oregon Way armed with a knife and what looked like an explosive device, according to police. The man was reportedly making threats.

Police intercepted the man, later identified as Vickery, in the 1400 block of Alabama Street and arrested him. At the time of his arrest, Vickery was holding two Molotov cocktail-type devices and a lighter, police allege.