 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured editor's pick

Longview police suspect Castle Rock man of possessing explosives

  • 0
Police lights
Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash, Contributed

Longview police Tuesday morning arrested a Castle Rock man on suspicion of possessing a prohibited explosive device after he reportedly was walking around with “Molotov-cocktail-type devices” and making threats.

Steven Michael Vickery, 47, was booked in the Cowlitz County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of possession of a prohibited explosive device, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

At about 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man walking in the 200 block of Oregon Way armed with a knife and what looked like an explosive device, according to police. The man was reportedly making threats.

Police intercepted the man, later identified as Vickery, in the 1400 block of Alabama Street and arrested him. At the time of his arrest, Vickery was holding two Molotov cocktail-type devices and a lighter, police allege.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News