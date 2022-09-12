Longview police Saturday arrest Kalama man on suspicion of drive-by shooting

Longview police early Saturday arrested a Kalama man after a Friday night shooting in the 900 block of Washington Way in Longview near the joint KFC and A&W.

Longview officers, assisted by Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies and Kelso police, arrested Rory Zack Axtell, 34, on suspicion of drive-by shooting and tampering with evidence.

Police believe the shooting is related to a dispute that took place in a nearby bar and spilled out into the parking lot, according to a Longview Police Department Facebook post. No one was injured.

During his first appearance Monday, Axtell's bail was set at $5,000. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 22 in Cowlitz County Superior Court, and he was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Monday afternoon.