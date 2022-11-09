Longview police report finding stolen laptop, camera gear in Hemlock Avenue home

A 42-year-old man is under arrest after police say they found multiple items connected to local burglaries and a car break-in while searching his home in the Olympic West neighborhood of Longview.

Chad Amos Martin, a self-employed landscaper in Longview, was booked into Cowlitz County Jail Monday after detectives searched his home in the 3000 block of Hemlock Avenue in Longview and he could be charged with several felonies. He was released from jail Tuesday, according to jail records.

After obtaining a search warrant from a judge, Longview police say they searched Martin's residence and discovered forged checks, a reported stolen electric bike and a missing backpack with camera gear.

One of the forged checks discovered by police was made out to the Mallory Safety and Supply Company, a firm that sells protective gear and tools, for $2,773.20, according to a police report. Police believe Martin modified the check, according the report.

The report also says a man used an app to locate his stolen laptop, whose signal was pinging from Martin's location.

The 34-year-old man reported a vehicle break-in at 11:19 a.m., Monday, in the 2800 block of Fir Street and reported a backpack, car keys to a Toyota FJ Cruiser and Ray-Ban Sunglasses were snatched. The bag contained a Nikon lens, Apple AirPods, a tripod, lens filters and a silver MacBook Pro. The total value of the stolen items was just over $3,000, police say.

Police say during their initial contact with Martin, he allegedly told them he had a "Macintosh laptop in his living room," although officers never mentioned the computer's manufacturer at the time of the interaction.

Martin was arrested and booked for two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and one count of forgery.

Court documents say Martin is expected to appear before a Cowlitz County judge on Nov. 17 for his arraignment.

In September, Martin pleaded guilty to the felony of second-degree organized retail theft in Cowlitz County Superior Court and was ordered to spend five days in jail and pay $600 in fees, according to court records.