The Longview Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night traffic collision involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Longview Capt. John Reeves said police responded to the scene at roughly 6:55 p.m. between Solo View Drive and Memorial Park Drive off Mount Solo Road, causing a momentary street closure.

According to Reeves, the pedestrian was walking on the side of the road when they were first observed by the driver, who was operating a mid-size SUV Dodge Journey. The pedestrian turned towards the roadway, and was hit by the driver, Reeves said.

The pedestrian’s medical status is unknown, but they were transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

Reeves did not release any identifying information about the pedestrian or driver.