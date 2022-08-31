Longview police investigate suspicious death at Alabama Street camp

Longview police are investigating a suspicious death that was reported Tuesday night at the homeless encampment on Alabama Street.

Police officers and EMS were dispatched around 10 p.m. to a reported overdose in progress inside one of the tents at the camp. Capt. Branden McNew said when officers arrived, it was clear the victim had been dead for several hours and that officers saw other "suspicious circumstances" that triggered the investigation.

The department's Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation. Meanwhile, the Cowlitz County Coroner's Office is examining the body.

The deceased was a woman in her 30s. McNew said that officers weren't able to identify the woman at the scene and were not ready to release her name as of Wednesday afternoon because they were still notifying next of kin.

McNew said that to his knowledge, this was the first suspicious death Longview police had investigated at the campsite.

Officers ask that anyone with information about the death contact the department's tip line at 360-442-5929 or the police station at 360-442-5800.