Longview police investigate suspicious death at Alabama Street camp

Alabama Street death investigation

An overhead picture of the Alabama Street campsite taken by the Longview Police Department

 Longview Police Department, Contributed

Longview police are investigating a suspicious death that was reported Tuesday night at the homeless encampment on Alabama Street.

Police officers and EMS were dispatched around 10 p.m. to a reported overdose in progress inside one of the tents at the camp. Capt. Branden McNew said when officers arrived, it was clear the victim had been dead for several hours and that officers saw other "suspicious circumstances" that triggered the investigation.

The department's Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation. Meanwhile, the  Cowlitz County Coroner's Office is examining the body.

The deceased was a woman in her 30s. McNew said that officers weren't able to identify the woman at the scene and were not ready to release her name as of Wednesday afternoon because they were still notifying next of kin.

McNew said that to his knowledge, this was the first suspicious death  Longview police had investigated at the campsite.

Officers ask that anyone with information about the death contact the department's tip line at 360-442-5929 or the police station at 360-442-5800.

Brennen Kauffman is the government and politics reporter for the Daily News, covering topics from city council debates to Congressional races. He can be reached for story ideas at 360-577-7828.

