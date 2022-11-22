Longview police investigate shooting that left one man wounded

Longview police are investigating a recent shooting that left one man injured and the suspect at large.

Police were dispatched at roughly 2 a.m. Tuesday after staff at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center alerted law enforcement that a 33-year-old male patient who sustained a gunshot wound to the neck arrived to the emergency department.

Longview Police Department spokesman Capt. Branden McNew told The Daily News "a third party" vrought the victim to the hospital.

Police said the suspect and victim are "known to each other," and the man was reported to have been shot in West Longview. The department is not providing additional information about the case to "protect the integrity of an active investigation."

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call the department's tip line at 360-443-6397.