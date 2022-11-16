 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview police impound vehicle in suspected hit-and-run while suspect at large

The Longview Police Department says officers impounded a vehicle used by a driver suspected of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing Saturday evening in Longview.

The department reports detectives impounded the suspect's white Chevrolet Equinox on Tuesday afternoon. Police say a suspect has been identified but is still at large. 

According to the department, the pedestrian was hit at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of Tennant Way and 15th Avenue. Police say the driver fled from the scene, traveling west on Nichols Boulevard. 

Impounded vehicle

A vehicle suspected in connection to a hit-and-run Saturday in Longview is towed. 

The pedestrian has only been described as an adult male and his identity has not been released. Police reported the man was in critical condition on Saturday and remained hospitalized as of Tuesday.  

Longview hit-and-run

First responders are at the scene of a suspected hit-and-run Saturday in Longview. 

 

