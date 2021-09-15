Longview Police find no support for gun threat at Mark Morris

The Longview Police Department and the Longview School District found no substantial proof for viral claims of an alleged gun threat by a Mark Morris High School student.

Police were contacted around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday with reports that a student had allegedly posted on Snapchat threats to bring a gun to school Wednesday, according to a public statement by Captain Branden McNew from the Longview Police Department. Officers contacted multiple families and students overnight in an attempt to confirm information about the alleged threat.

None of the students or witnesses contacted had actually seen the alleged Snapchat post or were able to direct police to someone who had seen the post. McNew said the police and school are continuing their investigation, but they have been "unable to substantiate any threat" as of Wednesday morning.

Longview School District spokesman Rick Parrish said the district worked closely with Longview police to ensure the safety and security of everyone at the schools. Parrish said the school resource officers stationed at the district's high schools were "certainly being extra vigilant this morning as the situation continued to unfold."

The statements about the investigation by the police department and school district were not made until after classes began Wednesday morning.

The Longview Police Department asks that anyone who saw the alleged threatening post, or any other school threats, to call 360-442-5800.

